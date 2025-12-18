Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Voice and Everyday Health Realities

Sometimes fans notice things before artists do. A note sounds different. A performance feels softer. And suddenly the internet has questions. Selena Gomez decided not to dodge them. Instead, she leaned in, laughed a little, and told the truth in her own words.

During an Instagram Live on Dec. 16, later reposted on X, Gomez responded to a fan who asked about changes in her vocal tone. The singer did not pretend that everything is always perfect. She also did not dramatize it. She just explained it like someone talking to friends.

“Yeah I’ve gotten this question a few times. The voice thing. So, sometimes when I’m on — never mind,” she began, before switching gears. “There’s no excuse. I don’t really care.”

Talking Through the Voice Question

Gomez clarified that the changes are not about effort or commitment. They are about how her body sometimes reacts.

“I think my point is, is that sometimes things happen,” she explained. “I get weird. My throat kind of swells inside sometimes. That’s all.”

It was a short explanation, but it mattered. For fans, it helped put rumors to rest. For Gomez, it was another moment of being open about health in a world that often expects celebrities to stay silent or polished.

Living With Lupus and Its Effects

This is not the first time Gomez has spoken honestly about what she deals with. She has been candid for years about living with lupus and bipolar disorder, and how those diagnoses affect daily life.

In a September episode of the Good Hang with Amy Poehler, she talked about arthritis caused by lupus and how it shaped her beauty brand.

"I have arthritis in my fingers, and that’s due to my lupus,” Gomez shared at the time. "So, I remember before the brand, I was trying to open a water bottle and it hurt really bad before I was on the right medication."

That experience changed how she thought about design and accessibility.

"And we somehow inherently made the products easy to open, and then we realized, wait — they kind of have to be that way," she explained. "And then we started to make every product with the intention of [working for] anybody who [has] dexterity problems."

What started as a personal struggle became a bigger mission to help others.

Light Questions, Real Answers

Not every health conversation Gomez has is serious or heavy. Sometimes they are funny and still honest.

Last week, she shared a question from fans on her Instagram Stories. In a makeup-free video, Gomez told viewers, "someone made me laugh because they asked me, 'How do you shave your mustache?' "

She cleared things up right away.

She explained that she does not have a five o’clock shadow. The darker area people noticed was actually "my melasma.”

"I take care of it and treat it, but yeah it's there."

"I totally get it," she added. "It's from the sun," the singer explained while encouraging her followers to use sunscreen.

Being Real About Skin and Stress

Gomez has also talked openly about acne and stress. In Vogue’s Beauty Secrets, she shared how pressure can show up on her skin.

"I notice when I get stressed or something I break out more or I get lazy with my routine so I feel like it's just become a part of it. And I just deal with whatever I got that day.”

For her, skincare is about more than looks.

"When you are taking care of your skin you are taking care of your body and your mind and your soul just because I think it's all connected," she shared, adding that sunscreen is always going to be an important part of her routine due to her lupus diagnosis.