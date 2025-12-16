Iconic ‘Home Alone’ House Being Restored to 90’s Charm

Do you remember what the Home Alone house looks like in the film? If you have ever visited Chicago, then you may have seen it in person. The iconic Home Alone house has been put up for sale, and the images have caused quite a buzz.

When photos of the home updates appeared online, many were questioning the appearance. The original, nostalgic look in the holiday classic has seemed to disappear. But now, the home is looking to change its look once again.

Home Alone House is Getting Restored

According to NBC5 Chicago, the home is expected to undergo another round of renovations. This time, they are hoping to bring the home back to its original glory from the holiday classic. The report states that the interior will be renovated to match the look from the film.

The current homeowner is paying for the renovations to bring it back to the '90s flavor we all know and love. The homeowner told NBC5 that they want to bring back the colors that made us think of family and love from the movie.

Many on social media saw the modern renovations and were heartbroken by the upgrades. The updates showed the new bright, white, and modern design, which was the opposite of the colorful and lively design from the film.

"I would have paid 10x more for that house if it was kept original. Just like a classic car, it’s worth more. Now this house looks like every other house," said one social media user.

Well, now we can't wait to see what is next for the house. Social media can't wait to see the transformation and hope that we're able to see the classic look we love.