ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

BTS Plans Spring 2026 Comeback With New Album and World Tour

BTS will return as a complete group in spring 2026, dropping a new album and then hitting the road for a world tour. All seven members wrapped up their required…

Melissa Lianne
(L-R) Jimin, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, V, Jin, and SUGA of the K-pop boy band BTS visit the "Today" Show at Rockefeller Plaza on February 21, 2020 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

BTS will return as a complete group in spring 2026, dropping a new album and then hitting the road for a world tour. All seven members wrapped up their required military duties and are now creating fresh tracks.

The Korean pop sensation snagged the AAA 10 Legendary (Group) trophy at the 10th Asia Artist Awards 2025 on Dec. 6 at Kaohsiung National Stadium. This prize honors their lasting impact on the music scene, even while they took a break for required service.

Despite the break, the group's lasting impact is clear. The music video for "Permission to Dance" crossed 700 million views on YouTube on Dec. 10, marking the 10th video from the septet to soar past that impressive number.

"Permission to Dance" dropped in July 2021 when COVID-19 still gripped the world. The dance pop tune carries an uplifting theme about discovering joy through music and movement. Ed Sheeran helped pen the words.

When it first launched, the single shot straight to No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 and held a spot on that chart for seven consecutive weeks. The Recording Industry Association of America awarded it Gold status after it moved past 500,000 units. The RIAA tallies units using album purchases, downloads, and streams.

Nine other videos from the group have also sailed past 700 million views: "Dynamite," "Boy With Luv," "DNA," "MIC Drop," "IDOL," "FAKE LOVE," "Butter," "Blood Sweat & Tears," and "Save ME." "Dynamite" made history as the first video from a K-pop boy group to hit 2 billion views.

BTSEd Sheeran
Melissa LianneWriter
Related Stories
Singer Justin Bieber performs onstage at the Pepsi Super Bowl Fan Jam on February 4, 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida.
MusicJustin Bieber Returns to Bowling Alley Where He Filmed ‘Baby’ Music Video 15 Years After ReleaseMelissa Lianne
Sexy fit woman in sports clothes doing cardio exercise on steps exercise machine in modern gym with large windows
MusicThe Best Christmas Songs to Power Your Holiday WorkoutKayla Morgan
(L-R) Singers Apl.de.ap, Fergie, will.ilam and Taboo of The Black Eyed Peas perform onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicBlack Eyed Peas Spark Reunion Buzz With Birthday CelebrationKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect