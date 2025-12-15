BTS Plans Spring 2026 Comeback With New Album and World Tour

BTS will return as a complete group in spring 2026, dropping a new album and then hitting the road for a world tour. All seven members wrapped up their required military duties and are now creating fresh tracks.

The Korean pop sensation snagged the AAA 10 Legendary (Group) trophy at the 10th Asia Artist Awards 2025 on Dec. 6 at Kaohsiung National Stadium. This prize honors their lasting impact on the music scene, even while they took a break for required service.

Despite the break, the group's lasting impact is clear. The music video for "Permission to Dance" crossed 700 million views on YouTube on Dec. 10, marking the 10th video from the septet to soar past that impressive number.

"Permission to Dance" dropped in July 2021 when COVID-19 still gripped the world. The dance pop tune carries an uplifting theme about discovering joy through music and movement. Ed Sheeran helped pen the words.

When it first launched, the single shot straight to No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 and held a spot on that chart for seven consecutive weeks. The Recording Industry Association of America awarded it Gold status after it moved past 500,000 units. The RIAA tallies units using album purchases, downloads, and streams.