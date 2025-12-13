This Day in Top 40 History: December 13
On Dec. 13, 1989, Taylor Swift was born in West Reading, Pennsylvania. She would join the music scene at the age of 16 and become one of the most influential artists in pop history. Her extensive discography includes nearly 60 Top 10 hits and over 160 Top 40 songs. Swift has received almost 50 Billboard Music Awards, 14 GRAMMYs, and numerous other accolades, making her one of the most decorated artists in the music industry.
Continue reading to find out more unforgettable Top 40 history moments that Dec. 13 has hosted.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
These timeless albums from Dec. 13 produced some Top 40 hits:
- 2002: Nas launched God's Son, his sixth studio album, featuring Tupac Shakur, Alicia Keys, and other Top 40 artists. It peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 12 on the Billboard 200 chart. The song "I Can" reached No. 12 on the Hot 100, and "Made You Look" reached No. 32.
- 2013: Beyoncé surprise-released her self-titled album, which landed at the top of the Billboard 200 chart and sold over 600,000 copies in its first three days. "Drunk in Love," featuring her husband Jay-Z, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won a GRAMMY. The song "Partition" topped the U.S. Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart and cracked the Top 30 on the Billboard Hot 100.
- 2024: Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's Missionary hit the shelves. The record broke into the Top 40 on several charts, including the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. It featured multiple collaborations with several notable artists, such as 50 Cent, Eminem, Jhené Aiko, and BJ the Chicago Kid. "Gorgeous" reached the Top 30 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.
Cultural Milestones
Some memorable Top 40 moments happened on Dec. 13, including:
- 1961: Mike Smith, a Decca Records representative, was amazed by The Beatles' performance at The Cavern Club in Liverpool, England. He arranged a recording audition at Decca Studios in London, but the company rejected the band because they weren't polished enough. Despite that setback, The Beatles would later release multiple No. 1 singles and become one of the greatest bands of all time.
- 1999: Broadcast Music, Inc., which manages songwriters' performance royalties, shared a list of the 100 most-played songs of the century. Topping it was The Righteous Brothers' No. 1 hit "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'." Other tracks on the list include Donald and Richard Addrisi's "Never My Love" and Paul McCartney and John Lennon's "Yesterday."
- 2012: Carole King was recognized as an influential songwriter when she became the first woman to win the coveted Library of Congress' Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. She's best known for her Top 40 hits, including "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" and "You've Got a Friend."
Decca Records probably regretted turning down The Beatles, given the band's tremendous success. Dec. 13 most definitely played a pivotal role in Top 40 history. Come back tomorrow for more significant Top 40 events.