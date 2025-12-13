This Day in Top 40 History: December 13

On Dec. 13, 1989, Taylor Swift was born in West Reading, Pennsylvania. She would join the music scene at the age of 16 and become one of the most influential artists in pop history. Her extensive discography includes nearly 60 Top 10 hits and over 160 Top 40 songs. Swift has received almost 50 Billboard Music Awards, 14 GRAMMYs, and numerous other accolades, making her one of the most decorated artists in the music industry.