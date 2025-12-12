Khalid Announces 25-Date North American Tour Starting May 2026

Khalid announces the 2026 It's Always Summer Somewhere Tour, marking his first major return to the road in six years. Produced by Live Nation, the 25-date North American run features Lauv as the special guest on every stop. Presales opened Dec. 10, with general on-sale beginning Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. local time. Most shows start at 7:30 p.m., with general tickets available online through Ticketmaster and AXS.

“Wow… it's finally time to get back on the road!!! It's been 6 years since the last time that I've toured and 10 years since I started a career that's brought me the most incredible memories,” Khalid shared on Instagram.

The full itinerary includes 23 stops across the United States and two in Canada, for a total of 25 shows. Venues on the schedule include Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Radio City Music Hall, and the Greek Theatre. A Hershey appearance at Giant Center highlights one of the key arena dates on the circuit.

Khalid's Red Rocks stop is set for May 18, joining a 2026 venue lineup that also features major artists and performers throughout the season. Canadian dates include May 24 in Toronto and May 26 near Montreal, the tour's only international stops. Additional Canadian event information is available through regional concert listings.

The upcoming Khalid tour marks a crucial turning point in Khalid's career by showcasing the award-winning singer-songwriter's continuous success through multiple nominations for The GRAMMY Awards, as well as being recognized as one of TIME Magazine's Most Influential People of 2019 and being a dominant force within the global music streaming industry over the past 10 years. The Khalid tour illustrates continued success for Khalid and his growth as a creator.