Kelce Brothers Drop Holiday Vinyl Filled With Beer, Laughs, and Festive Fun

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, the NFL duo behind Garage Beer, just dropped a limited edition vinyl that’s equal parts festive and funny.

A Beer Carol Takes Center Stage

Starting December 12, fans can try to snag one of the special 7-inch records through Garage Beer’s website on a first-come, first-served basis, according to KCTV 5. The release is the brand’s first holiday collectible, and it leans all the way into the joke.

Side A holds “O Beer,” which Garage Beer calls “a beertiful rendition inspired by the classic ‘Noel.’” The song first appeared last year with a music video, where Jason belted the vocals, and Travis appeared for backup mischief. Now, it finally receives the full vinyl treatment for those who like their holiday music with a touch of fizz.

A Story, a Sip, and a Laugh

Flip the record, and you get Side B’s “The Reindeer and The Red Drink.” Jason reads the story himself and the team describes it as “a very real, very true, definitely historical tale about the origins of Christmas and the importance of sharing a beer with friends and family in your garage.” It is basically the kind of goofy story you hear at a holiday party, now preserved forever in vinyl form.

The pressing also comes with exclusive holiday artwork, created just for this project. The brothers worked with Charlie Hall, who previously teamed up with Jason on A Philly Special Christmas alongside Eagles teammates Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata.

Why the Vinyl Matters to Them

Jason shared with TMZ just how much the project means to him. “Making the video was fun, we’re glad people can turn that on and enjoy it on a screen, but it’s super cool to have something physical that you can put on the turntable and enjoy with friends and family,” he said.

More Than Just Music

This vinyl drop is only the latest quirky creation from the Kelces. Last month, they introduced the CanHeld Rake, a leaf raking tool with a built in beer holder for anyone trying to keep the yard clean without putting their drink down.