ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Kelce Brothers Drop Holiday Vinyl Filled With Beer, Laughs, and Festive Fun

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, the NFL duo behind Garage Beer, just dropped a limited edition vinyl that’s equal parts festive and funny. A Beer Carol Takes Center Stage Starting…

Kayla Morgan
(L-R) Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce attend the Amazon 2025 Upfront at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025 in New York City.
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, the NFL duo behind Garage Beer, just dropped a limited edition vinyl that’s equal parts festive and funny.

A Beer Carol Takes Center Stage

Starting December 12, fans can try to snag one of the special 7-inch records through Garage Beer’s website on a first-come, first-served basis, according to KCTV 5. The release is the brand’s first holiday collectible, and it leans all the way into the joke.

Side A holds “O Beer,” which Garage Beer calls “a beertiful rendition inspired by the classic ‘Noel.’” The song first appeared last year with a music video, where Jason belted the vocals, and Travis appeared for backup mischief. Now, it finally receives the full vinyl treatment for those who like their holiday music with a touch of fizz.

A Story, a Sip, and a Laugh

Flip the record, and you get Side B’s “The Reindeer and The Red Drink.” Jason reads the story himself and the team describes it as “a very real, very true, definitely historical tale about the origins of Christmas and the importance of sharing a beer with friends and family in your garage.” It is basically the kind of goofy story you hear at a holiday party, now preserved forever in vinyl form.

The pressing also comes with exclusive holiday artwork, created just for this project. The brothers worked with Charlie Hall, who previously teamed up with Jason on A Philly Special Christmas alongside Eagles teammates Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata.

Why the Vinyl Matters to Them

Jason shared with TMZ just how much the project means to him. “Making the video was fun, we’re glad people can turn that on and enjoy it on a screen, but it’s super cool to have something physical that you can put on the turntable and enjoy with friends and family,” he said.

More Than Just Music

This vinyl drop is only the latest quirky creation from the Kelces. Last month, they introduced the CanHeld Rake, a leaf raking tool with a built in beer holder for anyone trying to keep the yard clean without putting their drink down.

Whether on the field, on a rake, or on a record, the Kelce brothers clearly like to make life a little more fun. And this holiday season, they’re giving fans something to laugh about while the vinyl spins.

Jason KelceTravis Kelce
Kayla MorganEditor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Actress/singer Mariah Carey and actor Nick Cannon arrive at the screening of "Precious: Based On The Novel 'PUSH' By Sapphire" during AFI FEST
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: December 12Dawn Palmer-Quaife
Shakira attends the world premiere of Zootopia 2 at El Capitan Theatre on November 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicShakira Releases ‘Zoo’ for Zootopia 2 Soundtrack With Ed SheeranMelissa Lianne
Kevin Jonas attends Disney+'s "A Very Jonas Christmas Movie" New York Premiere at New York City Center on November 10, 2025 in New York City.
MusicKevin Jonas Releases First Solo Single After Years of Self-Doubt About Vocal AbilityMelissa Lianne
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect