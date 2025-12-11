Chappell Roan Named MAC Cosmetics Global Brand Ambassador

MAC Cosmetics picked Chappell Roan as its newest Global Brand Ambassador. She'll show up in campaigns across the world in 2026 as part of a years-long deal with the makeup giant.

"Partnering with MAC feels full circle," said Chappell Roan in a statement to People. "This brand has always made space for people like me; since day one they've embraced art, queerness, drag, and self-expression."

This isn't the 27-year-old pop star's first team-up with MAC. The company backed her makeup at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, her Saturday Night Live gig that same year, and the 2025 Grammys.

Nicola Formichetti works as MAC Cosmetics Global Creative Director. He called the performer "one of the most exciting and powerful artists of this generation, a true creative force who uses beauty as a form of bold, emotional storytelling." He added that her commitment to LGBTQIA+ voices and rights mirrors what the company has stood for since it started.

The first campaign features photography by Inez & Vinoodh. Makeup artist Andrew Dahling built a look with white foundation, erased eyebrows, and a Cool Teddy lip mix for the shoot.

"I drew from film-noir monochrome and 1930s military references and then layered in her signature high glamour," Dahling said in a release. "The stark white base and erased brows created a clean canvas for sculpted dimension, while the eyes were built with cool greys and deep blacks to evoke a moody, cinematic intensity."

The singer told Cosmopolitan that she feels naked without color in a makeup look. "A white foundation is essential for that classic theatrical club kid look that I reference a lot," she explained. "A bright orange red lipstick that won't budge...or one that completely smears off onto your teeth. I usually do one or the other. And a big lash and beauty mark of some kind."