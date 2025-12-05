ContestsEvents
Lizzo Shuts Down Body Shaming With a Powerful Message

Kayla Morgan
Lizzo performs in concert at Irving Plaza on March 16, 2025 in New York City.
Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Atlantic Records

On any given day, social media can feel like a noisy hallway at school, full of jokes, whispers, and sometimes cruelty. This week, Lizzo stepped into that hallway with confidence and shut the noise down. After a viral joke about her weight spread online, the singer chose not to stay silent. Instead, she reminded the world of a simple truth: your body belongs to you.

Lizzo addressed the situation in an Instagram post on Dec. 4, sharing a poolside photo of herself from the neck down while wearing a yellow snake print string bikini. The message in her caption was clear and fearless.

“Today I saw a fat joke about me — in 2025 — and it was viral,” the singer wrote. She did not repeat the joke, only calling it “a dumb joke.” But what followed showed exactly where she stands.

“They were just laughing at me because I’m fat…. Let me be a reminder to everyone to NEVER let anyone shame you for what you choose to do with your body. Because when you’re big they talk s---, when you’re small they talk s---,” she wrote. “Your body will never be good enough for them because it’s not FOR them. It’s for you.”

A Message About Mind Your Business

The singer, whose full name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, continued with an even stronger reminder aimed directly at people who feel entitled to comment on her appearance.

“If I get a BBL mind ur business, if lose 100lbs mind ur business, if I gain every pound back and then some… mind ur f------ business.”

Lizzo closed her post with humor and confidence, showing she refuses to be shaken by online criticism.

“Anyways.. my fat a-- stays living with a paid off mortgage in yall b----es heads. 🥱.”

Her words quickly spread across social media, with fans praising her for standing up not only for herself but for anyone who has ever felt judged for how they look.

Judged for Being Big and for Getting Smaller

Lizzo has been open for years about her health and fitness journey, and she has often pointed out the painful double standard she faces. When she was heavier, she was judged for being too big. When she lost weight, she was judged for changing.

She directly addressed this pressure in her song “IDGAS” from her mixtape My Face Still Hurts from Smiling. In the track, she raps, “What you gonna say? I throw ass on the ‘net for attention. What you gonna say? I lost weight. Let me guess, is that Ozempic?”

Speculation about Ozempic and similar medications has followed Lizzo throughout her weight loss. She has consistently pushed back against those claims and explained the hard work behind her changes. In a now-deleted Instagram post from July, she wrote, “I work my ass off, training 3x a week, daily sauna & cardio, adding animal protein back into my diet, hiring a chef who helps me meal prep and keeps track of what I put into my body in a calorie deficit."

How Weight Talk Has Affected Her Career

More recently, Lizzo shared how the focus on her body has impacted how people see her talent. In a personal essay published on Substack on Nov. 23, she explained how difficult it has been to be taken seriously as a musician while also being judged for her size.

“People could not see my talent as a musician because they were too busy accusing me of making ‘being fat’ my whole personality,” she wrote. She also described feeling forced into certain stereotypes. “I had to actively work against ‘mammy’ tropes by being hypersexual and vulgar because being a mammy by definition is being desexualized.”

She added, “And that’s the reality that nobody wants to talk about. We’re in an era where the bigger girls are getting smaller because they’re tired of being judged.”

Lizzo ended her essay with a hopeful call for change. “I want us to allow the body positive movement to expand and grow far away from the commercial slop it's become. Because movements move.”

Through music, essays, and now this latest Instagram post, Lizzo continues to challenge how society talks about bodies. Her message is loud and clear: opinions will always exist, but they do not get to decide anyone’s worth.

