2026 Forbes 30 Under 30 Music Class: Ella Langley, Alex Warren, Doechii, and More

Jennifer Eggleston
A split image of Alex Warren on the left, Ella Langley in the middle, and Doechii on the right.
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images / Omar Vega/Stringer via Getty Images / Mike Coppola via Getty Images

The 2026 Forbes 30 Under 30 list of musicians features a diverse group of innovative new artists across many music genres, with Ella Langley and Bailey Zimmerman serving as significant early milestones in modern country music, Alex Warren dominating the Top 40, and Doechii taking over the hip-hop scene. This list showcases promising young musicians transforming the way we understand our musical genre, audience, sounds, and how our music affects society.

Ella Langley, 26, is praised for her collaborations with Riley Green, a growing track record of nominations, and hits including "You Look Like You Love Me" and "Don't Mind If I Do." Her many accomplishments further establish her as a major power in today's modern country.

Bailey Zimmerman, 25, earns recognition for two consecutive No. 1 country radio hits, award nominations, strong TikTok engagement, and a high-energy, unpolished charm that has become central to his appeal. Forbes identifies him as a key figure in defining the new sound of country music.

The roster also represents a wide-ranging variety of musical genres and a single influential group. Alex Warren, 25, turned his trials into chart success, MTV nominations, and GRAMMY consideration through viral waves while writing from his personal experience. 

"What I've gone through has put me where I am today," says Alex Warren. "And I'm really happy with who I am. I cry all the time on stage," he says. "I write songs about loss. To be able to sing them and have people sing them back, it's pretty emotional for sure."

Doechii has quickly risen to become a respected figure in rap; she started making music and gaining traction via YouTube and SoundCloud, and has since gone on to achieve a viral hit on TikTok, garnering GRAMMY nominations, as well as a very strong digital presence among her supporters.

Benson Boone transitioned from wanting to be an American Idol participant to developing a career using TikTok as a platform to gain supporters, and he is now performing in large venues.

Other featured names include Jessie Murph, Audrey Nuna, Jesus Ortiz Paz, Ravyn Lenae, K-Pop Demon Hunters, and producers Dylan Shanks and Juan Ruzari. Eligibility required honorees to be 29 or under by the end of 2025. The list, curated by editors Mary Siroky and Zoya Hasan with judges including Olivia Rodrigo and Tay Keith, underscores the ecosystem of managers, labels, and producers supporting these next-generation artists.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
