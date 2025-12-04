Paramount Sets Sonic Spin-Off Film for December 2028 Release

ContestsEvents
Paramount announced a spin-off movie from the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise will hit theaters on Dec. 22, 2028. The studio labeled the project as a Sonic Universe Event Film on its release calendar.

The spin-off will launch separately from Sonic the Hedgehog 4, which is scheduled to release on March 19, 2027. The fourth installment will introduce Metal Sonic and Amy Rose to the film series.

Fans think the 2028 film will center on Shadow the Hedgehog. The character, voiced by Keanu Reeves, appeared as a villain in 2024's Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which made almost $500 million at the box office, according to IGN.

The franchise has become a moneymaker. The three Sonic films released to date have passed $1 billion worldwide, according to Variety, each one bringing in bigger returns than the last.

A Knuckles spin-off series starring Idris Elba launched on Paramount+ last year.

Original Film and SEGA Sammy Group are producing the upcoming spin-off. The official plot details remain under wraps.

