Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Maggie
Get To Know Maggie:
This sweet girl very much enjoyed her holiday photo shoot!
Maggie is very well-behaved and affectionate! She is house-trained, she sits for treats, and loves to play with other dogs! She has been at the shelter for months, and she is getting very sad.
Maggie is two years old and ready to go home with you!
Maggie is available for adoption at the Aiken County Animal Shelter. Please help this sweet girl find her fur-ever home.
All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.
You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.
