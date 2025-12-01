New York City Tops Top 30 List of 2025 Christmas Holiday Travel Destinations

People walk through Rockefeller Center two days before Christmas in midtown Manhattan in New York City.

Holiday travel may be a bit of a pain sometimes, but sometimes the destination is worth the hassle. Especially if the destination is among the best places in the world to visit for Christmas.

Travel and Tour World has just released their Top 30 Christmas Holiday Destinations for 2025. It's a list of places offering unique holiday excitement across the continents.

The list covers six continents. Imagine classic European towns, tropical beaches, and vibrant cities known for their festive spirit.

Among the selected cities are New York, Budapest, and London. Vienna and Amsterdam also make the list. Asia’s standout is Tokyo, while Rome, Salzburg, and Copenhagen in Europe, along with the warm appeal of Cancún and Saint Lucia, offer sunny getaways. In the Southern Hemisphere, Wānaka provides a fresh take on Christmas. Basel, Bruges, and Dubai complete the list with their special traditions.

Each place has something unique for Christmas. London's Winter Wonderland brightens Hyde Park, Vienna sparkles with ice skating at Rathausplatz, and Amsterdam's Light Festival dazzles. Rovaniemi becomes enchanting at Santa Claus Village, reports Travel and Tour World.

Christmas delights in various ways. Historic markets in Europe, Arctic retreats, and city sparkle displays offer plenty of choices. Those looking for something different will find joy in tropical celebrations and heritage-rich events.

This selection highlights December's festivities around the world. Unusual options like India, Costa Rica, and Morocco bring cultural flavors to the holiday season.

Morocco catches attention with its lively atmosphere. Fes entices with local dishes, bustling markets, and cultural highlights like Views from North Borj.

Travel and Tour World connects with 15 million readers worldwide. It partners with major travel events as an official media outlet.

Adventurous travelers might consider non-traditional spots like Vietnam, North Cyprus, and Sri Lanka for new holiday experiences.

With this global reach, the media outlet highlights stories from various places, inspiring travelers to visit both famous and hidden spots for Christmas.

The Top 30 Christmas Holiday Destinations Around the World for 2025