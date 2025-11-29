This Day in Top 40 History: November 29
On Nov. 29, 1963, the Beatles released "I Want to Hold Your Hand" in the U.K. It was their first song recorded using four-track technology. It would soon dethrone the band's "She Loves You" on the U.K. charts, marking the first time an act displaced itself in British chart history. "I Want to Hold Your Hand" also soared to the top of Billboard's Hot 100, becoming the band's first No. 1 hit in the U.S. Interestingly, the single was later knocked off the top spot on that chart by "She Loves You."
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Nov. 29 has offered music enthusiasts a chance to enjoy great hits by various artists, owing to these album releases:
- 1988: Guns N' Roses dropped their second album, G N' R Lies. One of the album's eight tracks, "Patience," peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100. Many critics praised the ballad for highlighting the band's musical range and heartfelt lyrics.
- 1994: Mary J. Blige launched her sophomore album, My Life, which scored points for its emotional honesty. Produced by Diddy, it included several Top 40 hits, including "Be Happy."
- 2005: Chris Brown released his self-titled debut album. Its lead single, "Run It," dominated the Hot 100 for five weeks. The album featured other Top 10 singles, such as "Yo (Excuse Me Miss)," "Gimme That," and "Say Goodbye." Undoubtedly, these tracks contributed to the album's success, as it reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.
Cultural Milestones
The birthdays of some Top 40 artists fall on Nov. 29:
- 1968: Jonathan Knight was born in Massachusetts. He's a member of New Kids on the Block, along with his brother, Jordan. The group has many No. 1 hits, including "Step By Step" and "I'll Be Loving You (Forever)," to their name. In 2014, they received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
- 1979: The Game was born in Compton, California. His decades-long music career has seen him work with a string of successful artists, including 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and Lil Wayne. While at it, he has released many Top 40 hits, such as "How We Do," "My Life," and "Hate It or Love It."
Industry Changes and Challenges
The music industry has faced various obstacles on Nov. 29, including:
- 1997: Whitney Houston cancelled a performance at an after-wedding party in Washington, D.C. The event's attendees included thousands of couples who had participated in a mass marriage ceremony organized by the Unification Church on the same day.
- 2001: George Harrison, The Beatles' youngest member, died from cancer at 58. He contributed to many of the band's No. 1 hits on the Hot 100, including "Something" and "I Want to Hold Your Hand." As a solo artist, he is known for "My Sweet Lord," which topped the Hot 100.
Nov. 29 is an unforgettable date for many members of the music community. The Beatles' fans, for instance, remember this day because it hosted the release of one of the band's biggest hits and the death of George Harrison.