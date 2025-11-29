This Day in Top 40 History: November 29

On Nov. 29, 1963, the Beatles released "I Want to Hold Your Hand" in the U.K. It was their first song recorded using four-track technology. It would soon dethrone the band's "She Loves You" on the U.K. charts, marking the first time an act displaced itself in British chart history. "I Want to Hold Your Hand" also soared to the top of Billboard's Hot 100, becoming the band's first No. 1 hit in the U.S. Interestingly, the single was later knocked off the top spot on that chart by "She Loves You."