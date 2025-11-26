Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Pumpkin
Get To Know Pumpkin: Pumpkin is around 3 years old. She is a medium-sized mixed-breed pup who was brought to the shelter in late October. It appears she does well…
Pumpkin is around 3 years old. She is a medium-sized mixed-breed pup who was brought to the shelter in late October. It appears she does well with kids, as you can see from her interaction with Junior Volunteer Leo!
Pumpkin is available for adoption at the Aiken County Animal Shelter. Please help this sweet girl find her fur-ever home.
All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.
You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.
