The Chainsmokers Extend Wynn Nightlife Residency Through 2028

The Chainsmokers have locked in three more years with Wynn Nightlife. Alex Pall and Drew Taggart will continue their shows at XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club through 2028. The duo started performing at these venues back in 2017.

This extension pushes their run to almost ten years at the property. Shows kick off Jan. 9 and run through May 30. More dates will come later.

"Performing at Wynn these past few years has been such an incredible experience. We value our relationship that we have built with the casino and nightlife team so much," The Chainsmokers said in a joint statement, per Billboard. "We have seen for years how Wynn continues to deliver the best experience across Vegas for anyone on their property and that's the experience we want to keep bringing to our fans!"

Ryan Jones heads up Wynn Nightlife as vice president. He spoke about the partnership and what these two bring to the stage.

"The Chainsmokers are more than just partners, they are a part of the Wynn Nightlife family," Jones said. "Over the years, we've created unforgettable experiences together, and this extension reflects this relationship and our commitment to continued success."