Sabrina Carpenter ‘Arrests’ Elle and Dakota Fanning at LA Concert During Tour Stop

Sabrina Carpenter jokingly arrested actresses Elle and Dakota Fanning during her Monday night concert at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The pop star gave the sisters two pairs of pink handcuffs during her performance of "Juno" on the second night of her six-show run.

"You guys, I have to arrest you. You're too beautiful," Carpenter said, according to Rolling Stone. She asked the actresses for their names before telling the crowd, "It's like, one of you is cute, but two though, I mean, damn, I've never had sisters. There's a first time for everything."

The interaction plays off lyrics from "Juno," which includes the line "One of me is cute, but two though?" Both actresses wore slip dresses to the show. Elle, 27, picked a blue design while Dakota, 31, wore pink.

The arrest tradition has become a signature part of the Short n' Sweet Tour. The singer picks someone from the crowd during "Juno" to be arrested for being too attractive. Past celebrity arrests have included Anne Hathaway, Marcello Hernandez, Millie Bobby Brown, Gigi Hadid, and more.

Carpenter often customizes her arrests for famous attendees. When cuffing Nicole Kidman in Nashville earlier this month, she referenced the actress's AMC ad by saying, "We come to this arena for magic, right?" The singer then nodded to Kidman's 2024 film Babygirl by adding, "You're so — oh, babygirl, I don't know what to do!"

The Los Angeles shows are the final stop on the tour, after more than a year on the road. The tour kicked off in September 2024 in support of her album Short n' Sweet, which topped the Billboard 200 chart.

Since starting the tour, the artist has dropped another album called Man's Best Friend. The record went platinum last week and earned six GRAMMY nominations, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year for the single "Manchild."

The six-show LA run wraps up Nov. 23, after 72 total performances. Following the tour's end, the performer will prepare for her headlining set at Coachella 2026 alongside Justin Bieber and Karol G. She will also start work on an Alice in Wonderland remake, which she will both executive produce and star in.