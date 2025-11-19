Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Adam
Get To Know Adam: Adam is seriously good! He is a great size, 40 lbs. He is around one to two years old and knows basic commands. He loves to…
Get To Know Adam:
Adam is seriously good!
He is a great size, 40 lbs. He is around one to two years old and knows basic commands. He loves to play with other dogs, but can also easily entertain himself with toys.
Adam has been at the Aiken County Animal Shelter for two long months. They really want him to find a family that will love him as much as they do!
All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.
You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.
Please Share.