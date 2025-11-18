BLACKPINK’s Rosé Earns Eight Guinness World Records, Passes Jungkook Among Korean Solo Acts

Rosé from BLACKPINK just grabbed eight Guinness World Records. She's now knocked BTS member Jungkook down a peg to snag the title for most records held by any Korean solo act in history. On November 7, she picked up two fresh records when GRAMMY officials announced her nominations in Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

No K-pop act had ever landed nominations in either category before now. Both came from "APT.," a track she made with Bruno Mars.

The BLACKPINK singer's collection spans YouTube numbers, streaming totals, and chart positions across multiple platforms. Back in 2021, her single "On The Ground" racked up 41.6 million YouTube views within 24 hours — a record among K-pop artists that still stands today.

"APT." delivered most of her latest achievements.

That same collaboration made history again when she became the first female K-pop artist to crack the Billboard Radio Songs Top 10. Meanwhile, her album Rosie reached the highest-ever position for a female K-pop artist on the Billboard 200.

She now sits as the second Asian solo artist with the most Guinness World Records in history. Lisa, her BLACKPINK groupmate, holds the top spot with nine.