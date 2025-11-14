Ed Sheeran Music Special Shot in Single Take Set for Netflix Release

Netflix is set to drop One Shot with Ed Sheeran on Nov. 21. The music special was filmed in one unbroken take while Sheeran sang his way across New York City — no cuts, no stops, no edits.

The crew behind Adolescence put the minifilm together. Cameras tracked Sheeran as he belted out tunes on sidewalks and in subway cars, catching raw moments when fans stumbled upon him. Everything unfolds as it happened: the camera trails Sheeran block by block, station by station. He croons for hot dog sellers. He serenades rush-hour riders. New York becomes his venue.

This isn't your typical concert film. There are no rehearsed bits, no script, and no safety net of retakes. The artist wanders through crowds, and whoever crosses his path joins the show — locals, die-hard fans, and even confused tourists.

A sneak peek aired on the Graham Norton Show recently, giving viewers a taste of what went down during filming.

The challenge of one continuous shot is that there's only one opportunity at getting it right. Mess up halfway through? Too bad. Every second counts when you can't splice things together later.

Sheeran has snagged multiple GRAMMY Awards and crafted hits that pack stadiums worldwide. His latest album, Play, dropped in September.