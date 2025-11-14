ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Augusta U. Receives $1.3M Federal Grant for First-Generation College Students

This five-year grant will help deliver academic and support services to low-income, first-generation, and disabled college students.

Rebecca Allen
Augusta University
Image Courtesy Augusta University

Augusta University secured $1.3 million in federal money from the U.S. Department of Education. The funds come through a Federal TRIO Student Support Services program. This five-year grant will help deliver academic and support services to low-income, first-generation, and disabled college students.

The grant proposal drew bipartisan support from Georgia's federal delegation. Senators Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock backed the application, along with Congressman Rick Allen.

"The TRIO Student Support Services grant is more than funding; it is an investment in potential that will empower our students to persist and succeed," said AU President Russell T. Keen, according to Jagwire. "I am thankful to Georgia's congressional leaders, including Senators Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock and Congressman Rick Allen, for their advocacy and support of this proposal, Augusta University, and our students."

Garrett Green, EdD, associate vice president for Access, Success, and Belonging, helped write the proposal. Green pointed out that low-income, first-generation, and disabled students face barriers. These obstacles include limited access to academic resources, unfamiliarity with college systems, financial pressures, and a lack of guidance when trying to make it through school.

Rev. Raphael Warnock stands as the only TRIO graduate in the U.S. Senate. He shared how the program shaped his college path. "TRIO put me on a college campus for the first time and helped me envision a different future for myself," said Warnock. "I'm one of the millions of kids who benefited from TRIO programs, having played a vital role in helping to shape the next generation and supporting students' academic journeys from start to finish for decades."

The Office of Mentorship and Student Engagement, with help from the Office of Government Relations, obtained a proclamation from Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp. The proclamation recognizes First-Generation College Celebration Day on Nov. 8, 2025.

Augusta University
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 11: Jennifer Bremmer (L) and Elizabeth Bowen and other volunteers work on building a Habitat for Humanity home during Operation Home Delivery November 11, 2005 in Washington, DC. During the course of the build, 51 houses will be built on the National Mall, representing each U.S. state and the District of Columbia. The build is in response to the need for housing after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita ravaged the Gulf Coast. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Local NewsAugusta Habitat for Humanity Wins $50K Bank of America GrantRebecca Allen
Bird's eye view of the streets of Aiken. South Carolina, USA.
Local NewsAiken Commits $2M for Hotel Aiken Work, Approves Downtown Parking StructureRebecca Allen
New synthetic turf football 50 yard line, block number, in white along with black lacrosse line and yellow soccer mid field line. Location unidentified.
Local NewsDozen Augusta-Area Schools Set for Classification Changes Under GHSA ProposalRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect