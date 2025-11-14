Augusta U. Receives $1.3M Federal Grant for First-Generation College Students

Augusta University secured $1.3 million in federal money from the U.S. Department of Education. The funds come through a Federal TRIO Student Support Services program. This five-year grant will help deliver academic and support services to low-income, first-generation, and disabled college students.

The grant proposal drew bipartisan support from Georgia's federal delegation. Senators Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock backed the application, along with Congressman Rick Allen.

"The TRIO Student Support Services grant is more than funding; it is an investment in potential that will empower our students to persist and succeed," said AU President Russell T. Keen, according to Jagwire. "I am thankful to Georgia's congressional leaders, including Senators Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock and Congressman Rick Allen, for their advocacy and support of this proposal, Augusta University, and our students."

Garrett Green, EdD, associate vice president for Access, Success, and Belonging, helped write the proposal. Green pointed out that low-income, first-generation, and disabled students face barriers. These obstacles include limited access to academic resources, unfamiliarity with college systems, financial pressures, and a lack of guidance when trying to make it through school.

Rev. Raphael Warnock stands as the only TRIO graduate in the U.S. Senate. He shared how the program shaped his college path. "TRIO put me on a college campus for the first time and helped me envision a different future for myself," said Warnock. "I'm one of the millions of kids who benefited from TRIO programs, having played a vital role in helping to shape the next generation and supporting students' academic journeys from start to finish for decades."