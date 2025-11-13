This Day in Top 40 History: November 13

On Nov. 13, 2020, Harry Styles made history when he became the first solo male singer to grace the cover of American Vogue. Donning a Gucci dress, he ignited conversations about masculinity in the music industry and joined the list of artists who use fashion to express their art. Styles is known for Top 10 hits such as "As It Was," which topped the Billboard 100, "Sign of the Times," and "Adore You." As a former member of One Direction, he scored multiple Top 40 hits, including "Best Song Ever" and "Drag Me Down."