This Day in Top 40 History: November 13
On Nov. 13, 2020, Harry Styles made history when he became the first solo male singer to grace the cover of American Vogue. Donning a Gucci dress, he ignited conversations…
On Nov. 13, 2020, Harry Styles made history when he became the first solo male singer to grace the cover of American Vogue. Donning a Gucci dress, he ignited conversations about masculinity in the music industry and joined the list of artists who use fashion to express their art. Styles is known for Top 10 hits such as "As It Was," which topped the Billboard 100, "Sign of the Times," and "Adore You." As a former member of One Direction, he scored multiple Top 40 hits, including "Best Song Ever" and "Drag Me Down."
Other notable moments in Top 40 history that have happened on Nov. 13 include album releases, lively performances, and the deaths of award-winning artists.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Tracks from these albums released on Nov. 13 secured spots in the Top 40 on major music charts:
- 1965: The Four Tops launched their sophomore album, Four Tops Second Album. Its lead single, "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)," topped the Billboard Hot 100. A few other tracks also entered the chart, including "Something About You" and "It's the Same Old Song," which snagged the No. 19 and No. 5 spots, respectively.
- 2015: Justin Bieber dropped Purpose, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and spawned several global hits. "What Do You Mean?," "Love Yourself," and "Sorry" all topped the Billboard Hot 100. "Where Are Ü Now," Bieber's collaboration with Diplo and Skrillex, reached No. 8 on the chart and won him his first GRAMMY Award in 2016.
- 2020: Mercury Nashville released Chris Stapleton's fourth studio album, Starting Over. It debuted atop Billboard's Country Albums chart and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. The title track and lead single reached No. 25 on the Hot 100, while a couple of other hits, such as "You Should Probably Leave" and "Cold," broke into the Top 40 on the Country Airplay chart.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Nov. 13 has seen many big artists perform, including:
- 2022: Post Malone took the stage at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. This concert was part of the Twelve Carat Tour to promote his Twelve Carat Toothache album. The setlist included Malone's collaboration with Doja Cat, "I Like You (A Happier Song)," which peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100.
- 2024: Billie Eilish performed in Chicago, Illinois, at the United Center while on the Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour, which supported her album of the same name. All tracks from Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft album debuted in the Top 40 on the Hot 100.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The music industry lost the following artists on Nov. 13:
- 2016: 74-year-old Leon Russell died in his sleep in Nashville, Tennessee. He was known for tracks such as "Tight Rope," which peaked at No. 11 on Billboard's Hot 100. Russell's duet with Willie Nelson, "Heartbreak Hotel," topped Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.
- 2021: Philip Margo, a founding member of the Tokens, suffered a stroke and died at 79. The Tokens were known for their single "The Lion Sleeps Tonight," which topped the Hot 100 for three weeks.
After witnessing these events, Nov. 13 will always be a special day for Top 40 music lovers worldwide.