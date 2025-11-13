ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Seven Aiken County Schools Earn Top Ratings in State Report Card

Seven schools in the Aiken County Public School District received an Excellent proficiency rating when the 2024-25 SC School Report Card results came out this month.

Rebecca Allen
Back to school or graduate certificate program concept : Black graduation cap and a pencil in a bottle. Back to school is the period in which students prepares school supply for upcoming school year.

Seven schools in the Aiken County Public School District received an Excellent proficiency rating when the 2024-25 SC School Report Card results came out this month. Just two schools hit this mark last year. 

The data showed that 45 percent of schools jumped an entire proficiency tier. Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary moved from Unsatisfactory last year to Average now.

"We have seven Excellent schools this year and no Unsatisfactory schools in Aiken County. Of particular note, 45% of our schools increased an entire proficiency category… we are so proud of our growth and looking forward to even greater things ahead," said Superintendent Dr. Corey Murphy, according to the Aiken Standard.

Five elementary schools earned Excellent ratings: Aiken Elementary, Belvedere Elementary, East Aiken School of the Arts, Hammond Hill Elementary, and Millbrook Elementary. North Augusta Middle School earned its first Excellent rating in more than 10 years.

Aiken Scholars Academy earned its fourth consecutive Excellent rating at the high school tier. The school scored 97 points — Excellent status and the highest in the district. This high school recently ranked among the top schools in both the state and the nation.

Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle/High School received the district's lowest rating with a 33-point Below Average score. The school was rated Unsatisfactory in the Preparing for Success category, but it earned an Excellent ranking in School Climate.

Results for each school can be checked on the SC Report Cards website, with a breakdown of each rating by category.

Aiken County
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 11: Jennifer Bremmer (L) and Elizabeth Bowen and other volunteers work on building a Habitat for Humanity home during Operation Home Delivery November 11, 2005 in Washington, DC. During the course of the build, 51 houses will be built on the National Mall, representing each U.S. state and the District of Columbia. The build is in response to the need for housing after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita ravaged the Gulf Coast. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Local NewsAugusta Habitat for Humanity Wins $50K Bank of America GrantRebecca Allen
Bird's eye view of the streets of Aiken. South Carolina, USA.
Local NewsAiken Commits $2M for Hotel Aiken Work, Approves Downtown Parking StructureRebecca Allen
New synthetic turf football 50 yard line, block number, in white along with black lacrosse line and yellow soccer mid field line. Location unidentified.
Local NewsDozen Augusta-Area Schools Set for Classification Changes Under GHSA ProposalRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect