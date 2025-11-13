Seven Aiken County Schools Earn Top Ratings in State Report Card

Seven schools in the Aiken County Public School District received an Excellent proficiency rating when the 2024-25 SC School Report Card results came out this month. Just two schools hit this mark last year.

The data showed that 45 percent of schools jumped an entire proficiency tier. Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary moved from Unsatisfactory last year to Average now.

"We have seven Excellent schools this year and no Unsatisfactory schools in Aiken County. Of particular note, 45% of our schools increased an entire proficiency category… we are so proud of our growth and looking forward to even greater things ahead," said Superintendent Dr. Corey Murphy, according to the Aiken Standard.

Five elementary schools earned Excellent ratings: Aiken Elementary, Belvedere Elementary, East Aiken School of the Arts, Hammond Hill Elementary, and Millbrook Elementary. North Augusta Middle School earned its first Excellent rating in more than 10 years.

Aiken Scholars Academy earned its fourth consecutive Excellent rating at the high school tier. The school scored 97 points — Excellent status and the highest in the district. This high school recently ranked among the top schools in both the state and the nation.

Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle/High School received the district's lowest rating with a 33-point Below Average score. The school was rated Unsatisfactory in the Preparing for Success category, but it earned an Excellent ranking in School Climate.