Richmond County Opens 2026 School Choice and Transfer Applications

Schools and school systems across the Augusta area have adjusted schedules in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

Richmond County School System started accepting applications for magnet schools and specialized programs. The 2026-2027 school year is now open for registration. Families can request transfers to schools outside their attendance zones using House Bill 251.

Applications for magnet schools and specialized programs close on Jan. 9, 2026, and HB251 transfer requests close on May 1, 2026.

The district runs four award-winning magnet schools, plus more than six specialized programs scattered throughout the system, giving families various educational paths to consider based on student interests and abilities.

"We want every family to know that Richmond County has options for every student," said Brian Hadden, school choice coordinator for the district, according to WRDW. "Whether your child is drawn to the arts, trade skills, or technology, there's a program designed to help them discover their passion and prepare for what comes next."

Every high school offers access to more than 40 career, technical, and agricultural education pathways. Students can pick career-focused courses in agriculture, architecture, construction, government, and public administration.

Admission to magnet schools depends on grades, attendance, and behavior. Students applying for kindergarten through 12th grade must complete systemwide reading and math assessments. Testing happens in January 2026. Staff will review results during admissions decisions.