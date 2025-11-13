PGA Tour Adds Biltmore Championship to 2026 Fall Schedule in Asheville

The Biltmore Championship in Asheville at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove is set to debut in 2026 during the FedExCup Fall.

The PGA Tour announced that a new tournament will make its debut in Asheville in September 2026 as part of the FedEx Cup Fall Series. The Biltmore Championship will take place Sept. 17-20, 2026, at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove.

Biltmore Estate and Explore Asheville will serve as co-title sponsors under a four-year deal. The event marks the first PGA Tour stop in the city since 1942.

"After more than eight decades since the Asheville Land of the Sky Open, the PGA Tour is pleased to make its return to the Blue Ridge Mountains with the Biltmore Championship in Asheville, a proud name synonymous with the region," said Tyler Dennis, PGA Tour chief competitions officer, according to Sports Illustrated.

Players will compete on a Jack Nicklaus-designed course at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove, a private club in Arden. It sits just minutes from Asheville Regional Airport. The 7,167-yard venue rests in a valley along the Pisgah National Forest and Blue Ridge Parkway.

North Carolina becomes just the fourth state with three annual PGA Tour events, joining California, Texas, and Florida. The state also hosts the Truist Championship in Charlotte in May and the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro in August.

The Biltmore Championship joins the Good Good Championship in Austin, Texas, as the second new fall event announced for 2026. Other Fall Series events will include stops in Utah, Japan, Mexico, Bermuda, and the southeast Georgia coast.