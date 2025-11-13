Madame Tussauds Singapore Unveils Ariana Grande Wax Figure Ahead of ‘Wicked’ Release

Madame Tussauds Singapore revealed a wax figure of Ariana Grande on Nov. 10. The timing aligns with the release of Wicked: For Good, which hits theaters soon.

The display runs through Jan. 20, 2026.

The figure captures the seven-time GRAMMY winner wearing a gold mini-dress and platform heels from her 2015 "Break Free" performance. Her signature high ponytail sits atop the replica's head. It stands in the music zone, positioned next to figures of Harry Styles, JJ Lin, and Agnez Mo.

Ariana Grande portrays Glinda in Wicked: For Good. Michelle Yeoh, who plays Madame Morrible, also has a wax figure at the Singapore location.

"This is the perfect opportunity for fans to get camera-ready with two incredible stars. No need to defy gravity, just head to Madame Tussauds Singapore," said Steven Chung, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore, per MacauBusiness.com.

Madame Tussauds has existed for more than 250 years and operates 22 locations in major cities worldwide. Each figure results from partnerships with celebrities and sittings to create lifelike replicas. Visitors get interactive experiences that bring them close to famous figures from music, sports, and film.