ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Madame Tussauds Singapore Unveils Ariana Grande Wax Figure Ahead of ‘Wicked’ Release

Madame Tussauds Singapore revealed a wax figure of Ariana Grande on Nov. 10. The timing aligns with the release of Wicked: For Good, which hits theaters soon. The display runs…

Melissa Lianne
Ariana Grande attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Madame Tussauds Singapore revealed a wax figure of Ariana Grande on Nov. 10. The timing aligns with the release of Wicked: For Good, which hits theaters soon.

The display runs through Jan. 20, 2026.

The figure captures the seven-time GRAMMY winner wearing a gold mini-dress and platform heels from her 2015 "Break Free" performance. Her signature high ponytail sits atop the replica's head. It stands in the music zone, positioned next to figures of Harry Styles, JJ Lin, and Agnez Mo.

Ariana Grande portrays Glinda in Wicked: For Good. Michelle Yeoh, who plays Madame Morrible, also has a wax figure at the Singapore location.

"This is the perfect opportunity for fans to get camera-ready with two incredible stars. No need to defy gravity, just head to Madame Tussauds Singapore," said Steven Chung, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore, per MacauBusiness.com.

Madame Tussauds has existed for more than 250 years and operates 22 locations in major cities worldwide. Each figure results from partnerships with celebrities and sittings to create lifelike replicas. Visitors get interactive experiences that bring them close to famous figures from music, sports, and film.

The attraction sits on Sentosa Island. Fans can visit from now through late January to see both wax figures. Tickets and more information are available at Madame Tussauds' website.

Ariana GrandeMadame Tussauds
Melissa LianneWriter
Related Stories
SUGA, Jimin, RM, J-Hope and Jungkook of BTS perform onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicRM Shares Update on BTS 2026 Comeback: New Music ‘Coming Out Really Well’Melissa Lianne
A split image of Olivia Rodrigo on the left and Scott Shriner of Weezer on the right.
MusicOlivia Rodrigo Releases Weezer Lollapalooza Vinyl Set for December ShipmentMelissa Lianne
Meghan Trainor attends Spotlight: Meghan Trainor at The GRAMMY Museum, Meghan Trainor Announces New Album And Tour.
MusicMeghan Trainor’s New Era: ‘Still Don’t Care’ and Still Owning ItKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect