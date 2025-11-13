Dozen Augusta-Area Schools Set for Classification Changes Under GHSA Proposal

The Georgia High School Association unveiled its reclassification blueprint for the 2026-2028 school year. Twelve Augusta-area schools will shift classifications. The plan merges Class A Division I and II into Class A while reinstating Class 7A at the top.

Lakeside makes the steepest climb, leaping from 5A to 7A. Grovetown drops from what was 6A—the old top tier — to the new second-highest bracket, still called 6A.

Evans and Greenbrier will both move from to 6A from 5A. Harlem and Academy of Richmond County head to 5A after competing in 3A.

Cross Creek shifts to 4A from 3A. Burke County, Butler, and Thomson all advance to 3A from 2A.

Aquinas descends from 3A to 2A. Davidson Fine Arts also slides down, moving from 2A to A.

Schools could appeal their assigned classification or request to move up a tier if they wanted. Any school planning an appeal or requesting a higher classification needed to submit by noon on Sunday, Nov. 9.

Grovetown won't appeal. After years of traveling to metro Atlanta schools, the Warriors can now play most games close to home.

"It'll be nice to get back to competing with local teams for championships. Mixing in with Greenbrier [and] Evans," said Grovetown athletic director Wesley Wuchte, according to the Augusta Chronicle. "A lot of these kids have grown up playing against each other through elementary school and middle school, so it's always fun to be able to see those rivalries kind of come out."

Harlem sits in 5A right now under the proposal. Its enrollment numbers hover near the 5A floor and 4A ceiling. Appeals could reshuffle teams, potentially pushing Harlem into 4A.

Richmond Academy wants to drop down because of travel concerns. ARC stands as the lone Richmond County school in Class 5A. Region games would mean hours on the road, depending on the opponent, outside of potential early-season matchups.