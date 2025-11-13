ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Circle K Under Construction at Augusta Hwy and Wise Ferry Road in Lexington

The location sits roughly a mile east of Lexington High School, directly opposite a CubeSmart Self-Storage building.

Rebecca Allen
circle k gas pumps
Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Circle K is building a convenience store at the northeast corner of Augusta Highway and Wise Ferry Road in Lexington. The location sits roughly a mile east of Lexington High School, directly opposite a CubeSmart Self-Storage building.

A sign posted there says a new spot is "coming soon," though no opening date has been shared.

Several new housing areas, like Murray Village and Hendrix Farms, are located close by. Various businesses run just west of this location on Augusta Highway, including Lowes Foods, McDonald's, Arby's, and Sonic. Target is building a store along the same stretch of road.

This convenience store chain runs close to 7,000 stores throughout the U.S., per data site ScrapeHero. It started in 1951 in Texas and has ballooned since then. Locations now exist worldwide, including in Norway, Sweden, and Denmark.

Lexington
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 11: Jennifer Bremmer (L) and Elizabeth Bowen and other volunteers work on building a Habitat for Humanity home during Operation Home Delivery November 11, 2005 in Washington, DC. During the course of the build, 51 houses will be built on the National Mall, representing each U.S. state and the District of Columbia. The build is in response to the need for housing after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita ravaged the Gulf Coast. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Local NewsAugusta Habitat for Humanity Wins $50K Bank of America GrantRebecca Allen
Bird's eye view of the streets of Aiken. South Carolina, USA.
Local NewsAiken Commits $2M for Hotel Aiken Work, Approves Downtown Parking StructureRebecca Allen
New synthetic turf football 50 yard line, block number, in white along with black lacrosse line and yellow soccer mid field line. Location unidentified.
Local NewsDozen Augusta-Area Schools Set for Classification Changes Under GHSA ProposalRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect