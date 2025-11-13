Circle K Under Construction at Augusta Hwy and Wise Ferry Road in Lexington

Circle K is building a convenience store at the northeast corner of Augusta Highway and Wise Ferry Road in Lexington. The location sits roughly a mile east of Lexington High School, directly opposite a CubeSmart Self-Storage building.

A sign posted there says a new spot is "coming soon," though no opening date has been shared.

Several new housing areas, like Murray Village and Hendrix Farms, are located close by. Various businesses run just west of this location on Augusta Highway, including Lowes Foods, McDonald's, Arby's, and Sonic. Target is building a store along the same stretch of road.