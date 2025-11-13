ContestsEvents
Augusta University Student Receives National Fellowship for Mental Health Counseling

Rebecca Allen
Hannah Lewis of Augusta University

Hannah Lewis of Augusta University

Photo Courtesy Augusta University

Hannah Lewis, a grad student at Augusta University, was picked for the National Board for Certified Counselors Minority Fellowship Program. This program gives mentorship, training, and connections to prepare counselors who will serve their towns and cities.

The fellowship provides $12,000 to cover education expenses. Recipients join a group of current and past fellows working in mental health.

"What excites me the most is being a part of a network of current and former National Board for Certified Counselors fellows and having access to this wealth of information," Hannah Lewis said, according to Jagwire. "I'm looking forward to learning as much as I can from these folks and soaking up everything they have to offer."

The yearlong program runs workshops and webinars. These sessions build skills and expand what participants know. Fellows must pass the National Counselor Examination or the National Clinical Mental Health Counseling Examination to complete.

Hannah Lewis attends classes in the Department of Research, Counseling, and Curriculum at the College of Education and Human Development. She chose clinical mental health counseling after thinking about other paths.

She wants to blend creativity with local resources when treating mental health concerns. She hopes to make care easier to get for clients who need it.

Raven Cokley, a professor in the program, pushed her to apply. The faculty member wrote a letter backing her application.

"Her presence within this program feels like affirmation that I can do anything that I set my mind to, and I think that's so powerful," Lewis said. "She is one of the faculty members who supported me by writing a letter of recommendation, and I really don't think I would be here today without her support."

The fellowship recipient said the program strengthens what she wants to do in mental health. She plans to change lives through counseling work.

Augusta University
Rebecca AllenWriter
