Augusta Habitat for Humanity Wins $50K Bank of America Grant

Bank of America picked Augusta/CSRA Habitat for Humanity as its 2025 Neighborhood Builder. The award comes after years of work to construct safe, stable, and affordable housing across the greater Augusta region. Augusta Habitat gets $50,000 spread across two years.

The award also includes training sessions for the executive director and an emerging leader. Leaders can connect with nonprofits through a peer nonprofit network. Seven nonprofits have now earned Neighborhood Builder status in Augusta-Aiken since the program began, and the bank has invested over $300,000 into these groups.

For almost 40 years, Augusta/CSRA Habitat for Humanity has helped families build long-term success through homeownership. They've partnered with local governments, businesses, and community groups to strengthen neighborhoods and create fair access to housing.

"At Augusta Habitat for Humanity, we've always believed that affordable housing is more than just building homes," said Bernadette Kelliher, president and CEO, Augusta/CSRA Habitat for Humanity, according to Augusta CEO. "This grant from Bank of America empowers us to do just that: to strengthen our organization, amplify our voice, and bring new partners to the table as we address the housing challenges facing our neighbors and helping them succeed."

The grant funding will launch the Leadership Blueprint initiative. This program brings leaders from business, government, and nonprofit sectors together to build a home for a local family.

"Our local nonprofits are crucial to addressing local challenges in Augusta," said Ora Parish, president, Bank of America Augusta-Aiken. "Through flexible funding and comprehensive leadership training, the Neighborhood Builders program helps nonprofits address critical needs and promote economic opportunity for the individuals and families in our communities."

Bank of America's signature Neighborhood Builders program is one of the nation's largest philanthropic investments into nonprofit leadership development. It provides unique multiyear flexible grant funding to high-impact nonprofits in communities across the country.