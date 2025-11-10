Avicii’s Studio Sessions Come to Life in New YouTube Mini-Series

A three-part YouTube mini-series called Stories on Stories provides fans with a firsthand look into the creative process of Avicii, the Swedish DJ and producer who changed electronic music. To commemorate the 10th anniversary of his 2015 album Stories, the series also includes never-before-seen archival footage, songwriting sessions, and conversations with a few of his collaborators as they describe how Avicii, born Tim Bergling, made his unique sound, which melded together a blend of melody and emotion.

Part One is now streaming, with subsequent episodes scheduled for Dec. 4 and Jan. 1. The venture illustrates Avicii's mindfulness in making music; that is, learning about his methodology and the collaborative process in the making of the songs, including "Sunset Jesus." Each episode elaborates on how he created his songs through songwriting, focusing on the conversations he and others sort through, and how experimentation developed from intimacy throughout the dialogue.

“What I loved about Tim and was the first thing I really got to understand about him is how meticulous he is about the specifics of a melody,” Ebert says in the doc. “It's almost like he was really in tune with the harmonics of the universe, where a melody should go, where a melody wants to go.”

Upcoming installments will spotlight the making of "Sunset Jesus" and feature contributions from Gavin DeGraw, Rami Yacoub, and Wyclef Jean, offering fresh insight into how Avicii's collaborators influenced the direction of Stories. The series not only honors Bergling's enduring influence but also connects long-time fans with new behind-the-scenes content that captures his artistic vision.