ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Avicii’s Studio Sessions Come to Life in New YouTube Mini-Series

A three-part YouTube mini-series called Stories on Stories provides fans with a firsthand look into the creative process of Avicii, the Swedish DJ and producer who changed electronic music. To…

Jennifer Eggleston
DJ Avicii performs onstage during Rolling Stone Live SF with Talent Resources on February 7, 2016 in San Francisco, California.
Rich Polk / Stringer via Getty Images

A three-part YouTube mini-series called Stories on Stories provides fans with a firsthand look into the creative process of Avicii, the Swedish DJ and producer who changed electronic music. To commemorate the 10th anniversary of his 2015 album Stories, the series also includes never-before-seen archival footage, songwriting sessions, and conversations with a few of his collaborators as they describe how Avicii, born Tim Bergling, made his unique sound, which melded together a blend of melody and emotion.

Part One is now streaming, with subsequent episodes scheduled for Dec. 4 and Jan. 1. The venture illustrates Avicii's mindfulness in making music; that is, learning about his methodology and the collaborative process in the making of the songs, including "Sunset Jesus." Each episode elaborates on how he created his songs through songwriting, focusing on the conversations he and others sort through, and how experimentation developed from intimacy throughout the dialogue.

“What I loved about Tim and was the first thing I really got to understand about him is how meticulous he is about the specifics of a melody,” Ebert says in the doc. “It's almost like he was really in tune with the harmonics of the universe, where a melody should go, where a melody wants to go.”

Upcoming installments will spotlight the making of "Sunset Jesus" and feature contributions from Gavin DeGraw, Rami Yacoub, and Wyclef Jean, offering fresh insight into how Avicii's collaborators influenced the direction of Stories. The series not only honors Bergling's enduring influence but also connects long-time fans with new behind-the-scenes content that captures his artistic vision.

Over three episodes, Stories on Stories recognizes Avicii as an EDM artist who fused electronic music and instrumentation with emotional music to forge a consistent and timeless legacy. Career highlights from Avicii include the release of True (2013), Stories (2015), and posthumously Tim (2019) — all of which achieved chart, EAP, and Billboard success, along with multiple MTV and Grammy nominations and the distinction of being the first DJ to headline a show at Radio City Music Hall.

AviciiGavin DeGraw
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Girl group BlackPink performs on stage during the 8th Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards on January 23, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea.
MusicBLACKPINK Pushes Album Release to January 2026 as Fans Express Frustration Over Repeated DelaysMelissa Lianne
The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.
MusicPandemic Soundtracks and the Songs We Will Never ForgetKayla Morgan
Recording artists Bruno Mars (L) and Mark Ronson accept the Best Male Video award for 'Uptown Funk' onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: November 10Dawn Palmer-Quaife
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect