Walt Weiss Named Atlanta Braves’ 49th Manager, Replacing Brian Snitker

The Atlanta Braves picked bench coach Walt Weiss as their 49th manager.  Weiss came aboard in 2018 to work beside Brian Snitker. For seven years, he sat next to Snitker…

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 08: Coach Walt Weiss #4 of the Atlanta Braves during the MLB game at Chase Field on July 08, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Braves defeated the Diamondbacks 5-4 in 11 innings. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Coach Walt Weiss #4 of the Atlanta Braves during the MLB game at Chase Field on July 08, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves picked bench coach Walt Weiss as their 49th manager. 

Weiss came aboard in 2018 to work beside Brian Snitker. For seven years, he sat next to Snitker in the dugout before Snitker left after the 2025 season ended.

Bob Nightengale reported on social media that Snitker pushed for Weiss to take his spot. Braves star Chipper Jones backed the choice, posting his approval Monday.

MLB Network called Weiss "basebally" when discussing the hire. They aired their thoughts Monday.

Monday's news triggered widespread reaction online. Fans and experts weighed in on the promotion. One fan joked online that sitting beside the manager for years in Atlanta means you'll get the job next. Some fans wondered why it took so long. One Twitter account said the real top pick would've been named weeks earlier.

