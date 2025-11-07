Walt Weiss Named Atlanta Braves’ 49th Manager, Replacing Brian Snitker
The Atlanta Braves picked bench coach Walt Weiss as their 49th manager. Weiss came aboard in 2018 to work beside Brian Snitker. For seven years, he sat next to Snitker…
The Atlanta Braves picked bench coach Walt Weiss as their 49th manager.
Weiss came aboard in 2018 to work beside Brian Snitker. For seven years, he sat next to Snitker in the dugout before Snitker left after the 2025 season ended.
Bob Nightengale reported on social media that Snitker pushed for Weiss to take his spot. Braves star Chipper Jones backed the choice, posting his approval Monday.
MLB Network called Weiss "basebally" when discussing the hire. They aired their thoughts Monday.
Monday's news triggered widespread reaction online. Fans and experts weighed in on the promotion. One fan joked online that sitting beside the manager for years in Atlanta means you'll get the job next. Some fans wondered why it took so long. One Twitter account said the real top pick would've been named weeks earlier.