Richmond County Schools Award Over $1M in Scholarships at Band Competition

Eight Richmond County schools walked away with more than $1 million in scholarships Sunday at the eighth annual Battle of the Bands. Butler High School in Augusta hosted.

ARC, Butler, Cross Creek, Glenn Hills, Hephzibah, Josey, Westside, and Laney competed. Area schools and colleges from the Southeast also performed.

The contest serves young musicians and inspires students to pursue music studies and careers at the collegiate level. Lynwood Holmes coordinates Fine Arts and World Language Programs for RCSS. He explained what the gathering means.

"This is an event that will help endorse our bands. It helps to give our students a vision to become musicians in college. As you can see, for the crowd, it's a big event every year," Holmes said, according to WRDW.