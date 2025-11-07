Proposed Budget Cuts Threaten Library Services in Augusta-Richmond County

Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System faces a proposed 10 percent budget cut. The cut totals $288,590 for Fiscal Year 2026. Funding would drop to $2,598,250 — less than the 2022 approved amount of $2,617,880.

The spending plan awaits a green light from the Augusta-Richmond County Commission. Should commissioners pass it, ARCPLS will roll out cost-saving measures that hit services across the county.

Hours will shrink at every location. All part-time workers could lose their jobs, and one or two branches could close. Programs and community services could be reduced as well.

Kids in school, people hunting for work, older adults, and parents who count on library resources for learning and computer access would bear the brunt of these changes.

"Libraries are more than just buildings with books—they are vital community centers that connect people to information, opportunity, and each other," said Emanuel Sinclair Mitchell, representing the Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System, according to Augusta CEO. "This proposed cut will severely limit our ability to meet the needs of our residents and continue the programs that enrich lives every day."