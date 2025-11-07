Pink Floyd Tribute Show To Mark 50th Anniversary at Imperial Theatre in May

A tribute concert will commemorate 50 years since Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon" tour hit stages worldwide. The Imperial Theatre in Augusta, Georgia, hosts this special performance on May 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. Graham Broad, Mark Lennon, Chester Kamen, and Harry Waters will take the stage alongside Berlin Pink Floyd & Echoes.

Harry Waters is the son of Roger Waters, who co-founded the legendary band. This lineup brings together musicians who actually toured with Pink Floyd and Roger Waters across different eras.

"Dark Side of the Moon" became one of rock's biggest sellers. The record includes "Money," "Time," and "Us and Them."

Graham Broad drummed for Pink Floyd on later tours. Mark Lennon and Chester Kamen also performed with the group during various years, playing on separate tours with both the band and Roger Waters.

Fans will hear the complete album performed live from start to finish. Berlin Pink Floyd & Echoes, a tribute group, will back the four musicians who once shared stages with the original members.