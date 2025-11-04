NF to Release Six-Track ‘FEAR’ EP on Nov.14 Featuring mgk and James Arthur

NF will release a six-track EP titled FEAR on November 14. The project is set to be distributed through NF Real Music LLC and Capitol Music Group. This marks his first body of work since HOPE came out in April 2023, as well as his first EP since a self-titled release in 2014.

The EP features two collaborations. mgk appears on a track called "WHO I WAS," while James Arthur joins NF on "SORRY." The mgk feature will only be available on streaming versions, not on physical copies.

The track list includes "FEAR," "HOME," "WHO I WAS" with mgk, "GIVE ME A REASON," "SORRY" with James Arthur, and "WASHED UP." Pre-orders for vinyl and CD went live on November 3, with a limited number of signed copies available.

Billboard has described the artist as "one of the world's biggest rappers." His career has been built without heavy social media promotion or traditional industry channels, but his impact is clear. NF has racked up over 55 billion combined streams worldwide. He's sold more than 1.25 million tickets across his arena tours and holds 62 RIAA certifications, including 28 Platinum and 34 Gold honors.

"NF's success speaks to what can be done these days outside of the traditional system, proving that with his strong fan base and his incredible drive, the success of NF is a true testament to his status as a talent in the hip-hop world," Forbes noted, as reported by Jubilee Cast.