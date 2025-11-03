Clemson Baseball Announces 2026 Schedule With Army Opener Feb. 13

Jack Crighton #3 of the Clemson Tigers goes to bat against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth inning at David F. Couch Ballpark on May 12, 2024 in Winston Salem, North Carolina.

Clemson baseball unveiled its 2026 schedule on Oct. 30. 2025. The season kicks off against Army West Point and includes games at six minor league stadiums. The program begins its 129th season under fourth-year head coach Erik Bakich with eight straight home games starting Feb. 13, 2026.

The opening series against Army runs Feb. 13-15 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. This will be the first time these two programs have faced each other. After that, Charlotte, Bryant, and Presbyterian visit before the team travels.

The rivalry game with South Carolina is Feb. 27 through March 1 across three different sites. Game 1 takes place at Founders Park in Columbia, while Game 2 is in Segra Park. Game 3 returns to Doug Kingsmore Stadium. These two schools have met 338 times, with the program winning five straight contests and 10 of the last 12.

Conference action starts March 12-14 when Georgia Tech visits.

Two matchups with Coastal Carolina stand out on the non-conference slate. The first game is on March 24 at home. The second is on May 5 on the road.

The La Salle series from March 6-8 brings former player David Miller back to town. Miller, who played from 1993-1995, now coaches the Explorers. He ranks among 70 All-Americans in school history.

Erik Bakich enters his fourth season looking to lead the program to the College World Series for the first time since 2010. The squad hosted an NCAA regional for three straight seasons but didn't advance from its own regional in 2025. That marked the sixth time in seven years since 2011 that they were eliminated as regional hosts.

The ACC Tournament runs from May 19-24 at Truist Field in Charlotte. Twelve teams will compete in the single-elimination format, matching the structure from the 2025 season.