Augusta Food Pantry Serves 184 Families in a Single Day, Donations Needed

Project Life served 184 families in one day last week. This marked the busiest day since the group started. Families rushed in as SNAP benefits prepare to shift next month.

Erik Sowder runs day-to-day work at Project Life. He said the pantry typically helps around 130 families each day. Wednesday's numbers jumped 41% above what they see during a standard week.

"As we all know, with the SNAP benefits changing coming into November, a lot of people are trying to gear up, catch pantries while they can before they potentially run out," said Sowder, according to WRDW.

The Augusta spot is open three days a week. People can pick up food, clothing, and household items. Everything is free.

"We don't charge for anything they give away, so we're just trying to help people stretch the dollar and just to have a good attitude, realizing that there are people out there who see the need and want to be a part of the solution," Sowder said.

Golden Harvest partners with the pantry to maintain a steady stock. Volunteers show up to sort clothes and hand out groceries.

Bodun Dickson volunteers there. "We're not only giving back to the community. We're improving lives, lives are being changed for better," Dickson said.

Sowder doesn't think supplies will disappear when SNAP adjustments start in November. Golden Harvest keeps bringing what they need, and stores around town donate regularly.

"We don't see ourself running out. Golden Harvest does a good job providing resources, community partnerships at different retail stores continue to faithfully give the donations that we turn around and give back out," he said.

Project Life needs school-age and men's clothes, along with nonperishable items. You can find the pantry off Gordon Highway.