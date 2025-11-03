ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Augusta Food Pantry Serves 184 Families in a Single Day, Donations Needed

Project Life served 184 families in one day last week. This marked the busiest day since the group started. Families rushed in as SNAP benefits prepare to shift next month….

Rebecca Allen
SAN FRANCISCO - JUNE 23: A donation bin sits near shelves with canned foods at the San Francisco Food Bank June 23, 2008 in San Francisco, California. With schools breaking for summer vacation and food costs skyrocketing, food banks are bracing for a record number of cash strapped families seeking meals as children will not be getting free meals from school during the summer break. Food banks across the U.S. are seeking increased donations as they face major shortages in food donations from manufacturers and wholesalers and a decrease in federal funding, while the demand for food handouts are increasing. ()
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Project Life served 184 families in one day last week. This marked the busiest day since the group started. Families rushed in as SNAP benefits prepare to shift next month.

Erik Sowder runs day-to-day work at Project Life. He said the pantry typically helps around 130 families each day. Wednesday's numbers jumped 41% above what they see during a standard week.

"As we all know, with the SNAP benefits changing coming into November, a lot of people are trying to gear up, catch pantries while they can before they potentially run out," said Sowder, according to WRDW.

The Augusta spot is open three days a week. People can pick up food, clothing, and household items. Everything is free.

"We don't charge for anything they give away, so we're just trying to help people stretch the dollar and just to have a good attitude, realizing that there are people out there who see the need and want to be a part of the solution," Sowder said.

Golden Harvest partners with the pantry to maintain a steady stock. Volunteers show up to sort clothes and hand out groceries.

Bodun Dickson volunteers there. "We're not only giving back to the community. We're improving lives, lives are being changed for better," Dickson said.

Sowder doesn't think supplies will disappear when SNAP adjustments start in November. Golden Harvest keeps bringing what they need, and stores around town donate regularly.

"We don't see ourself running out. Golden Harvest does a good job providing resources, community partnerships at different retail stores continue to faithfully give the donations that we turn around and give back out," he said.

Project Life needs school-age and men's clothes, along with nonperishable items. You can find the pantry off Gordon Highway.

 Project Life Pantry is open Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Augusta
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
maricela de la luz augusta
Local NewsAugusta University Presents ‘Maricela de la Luz Lights the World’ Nov. 6-9Rebecca Allen
pottersville house
Local NewsEdgefield Pottersville House Dates Back to 1790, Will Anchor Pottery Tourism SiteRebecca Allen
A life saving AED difibrillator in the bleachers for the protection of athletes, coaches and fans.
Local NewsRichmond County Sheriff’s Deputies Get AEDs in Patrol Vehicles For Cardiac Arrest VictimsRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect