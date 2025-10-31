Katseye Transforms Into Mariah Carey Eras for Halloween Video

KATSEYE playfully and creatively celebrated Mariah Carey this Halloween by dressing each member in a costume from a different era of the legendary pop star's long career. The group is comprised of international females who represent the Philippines, South Korea, Switzerland, and the United States, and used Carey's most iconic looks from her videos to illustrate her impact on their music, image, and artistry.

The tribute began in an Instagram video featuring Bowen Yang, who humorously spoofed Billboard's Kyle Denis and referenced KATSEYE's earlier moment at the MTV VMAs, when they were asked about their favorite Mariah Carey video.

“We're honoring Mariah Carey tonight,” he says. “Do you guys have a favorite Mariah Carey music video? We'll go one by one — I feel like everyone's got one!”

Each member embodied a distinct Carey era: Daniela as “Fantasy,” Lara as “Obsessed,” Sophia as “Honey,” Manon as “We Belong Together,” Yoonchae as “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” and Megan as “Heartbreaker,” with Megan's look nodding to Carey's famous alter ego, Bianca. Lara's choice of “Obsessed” or “My All” tied back to her VMAs comments, while the group's detailed costumes and visuals reflected a deep appreciation for Carey's catalog.

The performance concluded with a dance to “Gabriela,” where the group appeared in Rainbow-inspired tank tops, white shorts, and black boots — a visual nod to Carey's 1999 album. The segment also introduced a character named Bianca as the “ultimate Gabriela,” connecting the tribute's theme of reinvention and empowerment.

This celebration follows the release of KATSEYE's EP Beautiful Chaos, featuring tracks like “Gabriela,” “Gnarly,” and “Mean Girls,” plus a remix of “Gabriela” with Young Miko. Their Halloween homage echoed the EP's themes of authenticity and evolution, cementing their image as bold and expressive pop newcomers.