Augusta University Presents ‘Maricela de la Luz Lights the World’ Nov. 6-9

Augusta University will stage Maricela de la Luz Lights the World from Nov. 6-9 at the Grover C. Maxwell Performing Arts Theatre. Latino actors get a chance to perform in Spanish and showcase their heritage onstage.

Maricela and her sibling are shopping at a San Diego mall during Christmas. Snow begins to fall. Polar bears appear. Penguins waddle through. The kids discover they've somehow left San Diego when they meet Moon and Sun gods who guide them back home.

Jose Rivera wrote the play in 1998 as a commission for Seattle Children's Theatre. It premiered in La Jolla, California. Rivera made history as the first Puerto Rican screenwriter nominated for an Academy Award for The Motorcycle Diaries.

Professor Melanie O'Meara selected this production after working on the technical side as an undergraduate at Georgia Southern University. "I did the lights for it and always loved it," said O'Meara to Augusta Good News.

Freshman Hannah Quesada will play Maricela. "My favorite part about this show and my character, and the thing that made me in the first place, was the Latino representation in it. It is the first show that I've done in my many years of theater that I've been able to speak Spanish. My family is Costa Rican; I'm super proud of it. I love speaking Spanish," said Quesada.

Ruth Morales will portray Riccarda, the sister character who was adapted from a brother role in the original script. This marks her first chance to represent her community through theater.

"The message is not only for kids but adults," said Morales.

The story shares elements with The Wizard of Oz and Narnia but takes a different path. Characters discover their inner strength to fight for justice. The protagonists find their own voices and become heroes.

Performances will run at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6, 7, and 8. A matinee showing will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 9.