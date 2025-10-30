Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputies Get AEDs in Patrol Vehicles For Cardiac Arrest Victims

Every deputy in Richmond County now carries an automated external defibrillator in their car. FirstHealth announced the completion of the program that places these life-saving devices in 72 vehicles across the county.

The Richmond Community Foundation funded 68 of the 72 devices. RACE-CARS provided the other four.

"We are so thrilled to see how our Community Health Services team has collaborated with our county partners to make this dream a reality," said Christy Land, MSN, R.N., president of FirstHealth's southern region and hospital administrator of Moore Regional Hospital–Richmond, according to NewsBreak.

Deputies received instruction on device use when responding to medical crises before EMS crews show up. This instruction accompanies the equipment to help officers respond when hearts fail.

The RACE-CARS Trial aims to improve outcomes when cardiac arrest happens outside hospitals through AED use and hands-only CPR instruction.

Researchers at the Duke Clinical Research Institute lead RACE-CARS. This seven-year trial includes EMS agencies, hospitals, 911 centers, fire departments, rescue teams, law enforcement agencies, and communities throughout North Carolina.

Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in Richmond County in 2025. This fact shows why cooperation on heart health and emergency response matters so much.

"We know that quick treatment is absolutely critical during a cardiac arrest, so having more AEDs available to more first responders is yet another way we can work to treat patients effectively and quickly," Land said.