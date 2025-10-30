ContestsEvents
Maker and Merchant Opens Augusta Location To Help Small Businesses

Maker and Merchant has launched a new storefront in Augusta along Furys Ferry Road, giving 50 local a place to offer their products.

Maker and Merchant has launched a new storefront in Augusta along Furys Ferry Road, giving 50 local a place to offer their products. The shop sits beside French Market Grill West.

Owner Coles Doyle picked this moment with the holidays in mind. Smaller vendors need visibility when shoppers swarm stores with cash in hand and gift lists tucked in pockets.

"There are so many ways you can support these small businesses by coming in shopping, looking them up on social media, finding out how to buy from them, there's just so much here in the Augusta area," said Doyle, according to WRDW. "This is a great opportunity to help come in and get to know some of the businesses here in Augusta."

The company already runs shops in Alabama, North Carolina, and Florida. Augusta marks their first Georgia outpost.

Doyle stressed why buying local matters. The shop bridges a gap — it introduces customers to makers they didn't know existed.

