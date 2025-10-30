GRAMMY Winner Amy Grant To Perform at Miller Theater in Augusta on March 1

Amy Grant performs at the Ryman Auditorium on May 10, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Amy Grant will perform at the Miller Theater in Augusta on March 1, 2026. Tickets go on sale to the public starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 31. Miller Theater members were able to buy tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

Grant was born in Augusta at St. Joseph Hospital, while her father was finishing his residency at the Medical College of Georgia. Her family moved to Nashville.

Grant is known as the Queen of Christmas because of the many Christmas songs and albums she has released.