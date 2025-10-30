Georgia Natural Resources Approves Plan To Double State Park Parking Fees

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources voted Tuesday to double parking fees at state parks. Daily vehicle passes will jump from $5 to $10. Annual passes climb from $50 to $70. This is the first parking fee change since 2009.

Veterans will pay $7.50 for a daily pass, up from $3.75. Their annual pass will jump from $37.50 to $52.50. The board approved the fee increase without opposition.

Board member Duncan Johnson said he had opposed fee increases during his 11 years of service but supported this change given the 16-year gap since the last adjustment. Johnson proposed going another 16 years before the next increase.

The State Parks and Historic Sites Division spent just over $109 million in the last fiscal year, according to a report from the state Department of Audits and Accounts. Using 2024 visitation numbers, auditors determined a $10 increase could bring in $3.7 million in new revenue.

Additional price changes could take effect next year without board approval. The Department of Natural Resources is considering surge pricing for campsites, cabins, yurts, and golf courses based on demand, similar to systems used in South Carolina and Alabama. External affairs manager Haley Chafin said Tuesday that leadership doesn't have a timeline to put those changes in place.