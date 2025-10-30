Florida-Georgia Rivalry Temporarily Moves Amid $1.4B Jacksonville Stadium Revamp

Cash Jones #32 of the Georgia Bulldogs attempts to catch a pass against Aaron Gates #13 of the Florida Gators during the first half of a game at EverBank Stadium on November 02, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Florida-Georgia rivalry will move to Atlanta in 2026 and Tampa in 2027, while Jacksonville's EverBank Stadium gets a $1.4 billion makeover. The game returns to its traditional home in 2028 after work wraps up.

Starting in February 2025, workers will transform the stadium with a clear-top roof, updated seats, and wider walkways. The revamped venue will fit 63,000 spectators, with space to expand to 70,000 for major matchups.

This Saturday marks the final Jacksonville showdown before the switch. "This cocktail party – it ain't just a cocktail party. It's all about two teams getting together and see who can beat the other one," said Florida fan Rusty Shortridge, according to News4JAX.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts in 2026, while Raymond James Stadium takes the 2027 game. This marks just the fourth move from EverBank Stadium since 1933 — once during WWII and twice in the 1990s for stadium fixes.

The two-year move will hurt Jacksonville's economically. The matchup pours $30 million into city coffers each year. "It's a big booster for every small business in this area, so when they leave for two years, it will hurt," said Michael Rinner, who runs Sound of Spirits Distillery, per The Alligator.

Building work complicates this weekend's game. Some parking spots near the field won't be usable. Gates will have limited access between them. Fans should plan extra time to get inside.