BTS’s RM Gives Landmark Speech at APEC CEO Summit

Kim Namjoon (known professionally as RM) of BTS stepped onto the stage at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit in Gyeongju, South Korea. He’s breaking new ground — no K-pop…

RM of BTS speaks during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO summit on October 29, 2025 in Gyeongju, South Korea.
Kim Namjoon (known professionally as RM) of BTS stepped onto the stage at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit in Gyeongju, South Korea. He's breaking new ground — no K-pop star has ever spoken at this global business meeting before.

His talk lasted about eleven minutes. The focus? K-culture's impact across borders, as reported by Korea Herald.

Business minds from 21 nations fill the seats at this summit. Short talks mix with deep discussions across 20 sessions. Topics jump from smart computers to how goods move around the world.

Summit planners chose Kim for his part in taking Korean arts worldwide. Their website points to his skill with words and deep interest in art, noting how he weaves different art forms into his songs.

HYBE Corporation backs BTS and stands as the summit's biggest sponsor. At the arts center, they've set up a space showing how far their reach goes — from New York to Tokyo, Beijing to Buenos Aires, and Mumbai.

Kim's no stranger to big stages. He's stood at the UN twice before. During his mandatory military service, he put out "Right Place, Wrong Person" in May 2024. By June 2025, he was back to civilian life.

The big meeting runs for four days at Gyeongju Arts Center. They're calling it "Beyond, Business, Bridge" — three words to sum up their goals.

Fans won't wait much longer for new BTS music. Spring 2026 brings their first group songs in four years. Then comes a massive tour — 65 shows around the world, says The Korea Times. Fans can stay up-to-date on the band's latest news by keeping an eye on their website

