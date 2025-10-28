Two Richmond County Schools Named Among Georgia’s Top 5% Title I Institutions

John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School and C.T. Walker Traditional Magnet School stand out as 2025 Distinguished Schools. The Georgia Department of Education picked them from all Title I schools statewide.

Students at both schools scored high marks in math and English tests.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Distinguished Title 1 School for the third consecutive year, a reflection of our unwavering commitment to academic excellence and equity for all students," said Dr. Alfreda Howard, principal of C.T. Walker, according to Augusta CEO.

C.T. Walker has earned top marks for the past three years, proving their strong teaching methods work well.

Dr. Renee Kelly from Davidson spoke about teamwork. "This achievement is a powerful reflection of the passion, perseverance, and excellence that defines our school community. It shows what's possible when educators, students and families work together with purpose and heart," Kelly said, according to WRDW.

Dr. Cobb stressed why this matters. "Title I funds help give each student a fair shot at good schooling, no matter where they come from. When our schools rank in the top 5 percent, it means we're doing more than just meeting goals - we're setting new ones."