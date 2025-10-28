95-Year-Old Swiftie Leads Fan Club to Connect With Taylor Swift, Gains National Attention

At Omaha's Remington Heights Retirement Community, a 95-year-old Chiefs fan started an unexpected movement. Frank Uryasz turned a nurse's disappointment into action by starting a Taylor Swift fan club that now counts over 100 members.

Frank Uryasz stepped up when a nurse shared her failed attempts to reach Swift through fan mail. "That's when she said, 'What am I going to do?' and I said, 'I know some people,'" Uryasz said per KETV.

The club's quick growth forced Uryasz to set strict rules. "Someone has to sponsor you if you're not a member of Remington," he stated. Word spread fast, catching attention across the nation.

A kind Swiftie from North Carolina — Molly — sent gifts to the group. Her package included friendship bracelets and fresh-baked cookies with a sweet message: "I loved reading your story," she wrote, according to Good News Network. "And hope these cookies and bracelets make your Life of a Showgirl listening party a little more enjoyable!"

The members put their hearts into a special package bound for Kansas City. Inside were messages for Swift, Travis Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes. Uryasz, who's followed the Chiefs since childhood, couldn't resist adding some marriage wisdom for Swift and Kelce.

Research backs up what these fans already know. Dr. Lynn Zubernis told Psychology Today that older fans gain real benefits — social bonds and daily purpose. "People often describe the important aspects of their lives in terms of being part of a specific fandom," she noted.