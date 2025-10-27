Chick-fil-A Rolls Out 24/6 Vending Machine at Augusta Hospital

Fast food giant Chick-Fil-A is taking the fast part of the transaction seriously, as the company is now testing out a vending machine to serve up a couple items on its menu. And the test - with an extremely limited menu - is happening right here in Augusta.

Wellstar MCG Health Medical Center is the new home for a first-of-its-kind smart vending system dishing out fresh Chick-fil-A meals. The machine started serving customers on Oct. 16, and is open all day, every day. Except that it wouldn't be Chick-Fil-A if it were open on Sunday. You guessed it, it's closed then too.

Near the F entrance on Harper Street, this high-tech box takes all major payment methods. Hospital workers and guests can tap or swipe their way to a quick meal using cards or phone payments.

Customers can pick from the Cool Wrap or the Southwest Veggie Wrap, and choose between two types of waffle potato chips. Each wrap comes neatly boxed with a napkin. The classic sandwiches, nuggets and other items aren't available in the machines yet.