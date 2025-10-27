ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Chick-fil-A Rolls Out 24/6 Vending Machine at Augusta Hospital

Fast food giant Chick-Fil-A is taking the fast part of the transaction seriously, as the company is now testing out a vending machine at Wellstar MCG Health.

Rebecca Allen
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 05: A Chick-fil-A restaurant is seen on July 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. According to an annual survey produced by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), Chick-fil-A has maintained its position as America's favorite restaurant for the eighth straight year in a row. ()
Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Fast food giant Chick-Fil-A is taking the fast part of the transaction seriously, as the company is now testing out a vending machine to serve up a couple items on its menu. And the test - with an extremely limited menu - is happening right here in Augusta.

Wellstar MCG Health Medical Center is the new home for a first-of-its-kind smart vending system dishing out fresh Chick-fil-A meals. The machine started serving customers on Oct. 16, and is open all day, every day. Except that it wouldn't be Chick-Fil-A if it were open on Sunday. You guessed it, it's closed then too.

Near the F entrance on Harper Street, this high-tech box takes all major payment methods. Hospital workers and guests can tap or swipe their way to a quick meal using cards or phone payments.

Customers can pick from the Cool Wrap or the Southwest Veggie Wrap, and choose between two types of waffle potato chips. Each wrap comes neatly boxed with a napkin. The classic sandwiches, nuggets and other items aren't available in the machines yet.

The machine targets those midnight shifts and odd hours when regular food locations shut down. Success here could spark a wave of these machines across Georgia, with plans to spread nationwide if things go well.

AugustaChick-Fil-A
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Medical student textbooks with pencil and multicolor bookmarks and stethoscope isolated on white
Local NewsDoctors Hospital In Augusta Opens $7M Lab to Help Teaching Hospital TransitionRebecca Allen
North Augusta’s Sewer System Almost At Full Capacity
Local NewsNorth Augusta’s Sewer System Almost At Full CapacityRebecca Allen
Things To Do in Augusta This Weekend: October 24-October 26
Local NewsThings To Do in Augusta This Weekend: October 24-October 26Jennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect