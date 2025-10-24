ContestsEvents
Never-Before-Seen Billie Eilish Air Jordan 15 Sample Pops Up in Yellow and Blue

A striking Air Jordan 15 sample crafted for Billie Eilish has surfaced. The sneakers stand out with bright yellow leather and blue accents that draw from her debut album. This…

Melissa Lianne
Billie Eilish performs onstage during "Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour" at Kaseya Center on October 09, 2025 in Miami, Florida.

A striking Air Jordan 15 sample crafted for Billie Eilish has surfaced. The sneakers stand out with bright yellow leather and blue accents that draw from her debut album. This unreleased design marks a sharp turn from her 2021 beige Jordan collaboration.

Wrapped in mustard-tinted leather, the shoes mix woven details with blue highlights on the tongue and tabs. Each pair carries Eilish's own handwriting, spelling out "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" along the side, a reference to her 2019 album.

A size 8.5 pair sits in Index Portland's display case with a $3,500 price tag. The shop snapped detailed pictures of these rare kicks — made just for the star and her inner circle. The color scheme mirrors Eilish's breakthrough "bad guy" video aesthetic, the track that helped her first album sweep multiple GRAMMY categories in 2019.

This design springs from Eilish's deep connection to the Air Jordan 15. She picked this style as her favorite Jordan shoe, which sparked her first brand partnership two years ago. 

The Air Jordan 15 holds a special spot in sneaker history. It marked the first release after Michael Jordan stepped away from basketball for the second time.

No word from Jordan Brand about plans to sell this version. Still, these samples offer a glimpse into the creative process between the shoe giant and pop sensation.

