Study: Downtown Augusta Parking Takes Up 30% of Space, Parks Only 4%

City planners found parking fills nearly a third of downtown Augusta, dwarfing the tiny 4 percent set aside for parks. The August 2024 study looked at how both Augusta and North Augusta residents use their public areas.

Fifty locals watched street life at 33 locations. Their work will shape both cities' growth plans through 2035.

"In Augusta and North Augusta, this was the first time such a study had been conducted – making it a key foundation for this plan and a powerful tool for future decision-making," stated the Blueprint authors, according to The Augusta Chronicle.

The research spotted gaps in downtown flow. While Broad Street has a lot of foot traffic, most public spots sit quiet and empty. Poor walking paths cut off key areas from each other, pushing people to drive instead of walking.

Most downtown visitors came in groups during special events, while everyday interactions were lacking. There are also plenty of places to eat and shop, but no grocery stores or child care centers, which may keep people from staying long.

New plans aim to bring steady foot traffic downtown. Ideas include better walking routes, new green spaces, and basic services people need.